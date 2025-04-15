Methode Electronics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 53.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.4%.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MEI opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MEI. Sidoti upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Methode Electronics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, SVP Lars Ullrich purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,353.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 32,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $211,455.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,733 shares in the company, valued at $211,455.18. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

