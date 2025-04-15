Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.87 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 330.0% increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trading Down 1.3 %
MNP stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.54. The company has a market cap of £186.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 277 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 388 ($5.12).
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile
