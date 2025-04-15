Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.87 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 330.0% increase from Martin Currie Global Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trading Down 1.3 %

MNP stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 344.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.54. The company has a market cap of £186.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 277 ($3.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 388 ($5.12).

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio alerts:

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.