Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

