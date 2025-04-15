Short Interest in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Decreases By 79.5%

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the March 15th total of 44,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

JPEF opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $70.16.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.