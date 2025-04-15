Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Declines By 80.0%

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

