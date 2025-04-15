Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Drops By 80.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Buzzi has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

