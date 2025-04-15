Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $14.41 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $1.77 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,539.97 or 1.00097596 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,204.41 or 0.99409048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,583,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

