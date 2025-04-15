Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.02 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $12.02 million and approximately $31,596.54 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,823,718 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

