Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 1,802 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,784,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,141,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.76.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $800.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.