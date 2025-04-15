Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.23 Million Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $15,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,011,000 after buying an additional 220,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $151.54. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.55%.

Insider Activity

In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

