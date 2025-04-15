46,528 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 166,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 137.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 24,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
