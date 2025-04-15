Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.