Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $125.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.