Cohen & Steers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743,640 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 346,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

