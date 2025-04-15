NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $58,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in NetApp by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,346,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,880,359.82. This represents a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

