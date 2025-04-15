SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

