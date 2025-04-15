Rossby Financial LCC Acquires Shares of 3,907 ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

