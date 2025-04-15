Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 497.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,979,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,491,000 after acquiring an additional 165,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,276,000 after purchasing an additional 684,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after buying an additional 192,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.7 %

AA stock opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -155.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

