Rossby Financial LCC Invests $261,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.