The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Cut by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

