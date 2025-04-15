458 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $503.77 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.18 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $586.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.