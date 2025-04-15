Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,875,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,255,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $135,865,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,982,000 after purchasing an additional 888,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

