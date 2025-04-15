Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $217.15 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $234.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.