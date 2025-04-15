Adams Wealth Management Has $2.63 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

