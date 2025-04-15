Adams Wealth Management Purchases 5,487 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1,358.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA ISCB opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.