Adams Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

