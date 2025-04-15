Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 815 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.16 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

