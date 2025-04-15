CacheTech Inc. Invests $43,000 in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RMCF opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.76.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

