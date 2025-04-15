Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $285,126,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 869.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,047 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Kellanova by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 585,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after acquiring an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $9,385,493.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,305,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,726,275.98. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,672,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE K opened at $82.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

