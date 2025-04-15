Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

XOM opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

