Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 324.3% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 68,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,394,000 after buying an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 54,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $120.98 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.