Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 84,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.02 million. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

