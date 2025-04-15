Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.31.

NYSE TT opened at $347.21 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $286.32 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $275,960.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,299,384.19. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

