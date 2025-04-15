State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 202.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 402,027 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $58,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of State Street by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 66,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 2.0 %

STT opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

