Adams Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,793 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $40.50.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

