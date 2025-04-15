Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELF opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.76.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

