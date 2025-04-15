Advisory Services Network LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.