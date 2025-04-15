Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,083.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,212.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,271.57. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

