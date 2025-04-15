Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 225.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,071 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $51,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day moving average is $139.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

