Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of GameStop by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,088 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 149.79 and a beta of -0.44.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

In other news, CEO Ryan Cohen acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,845,995.10. This represents a 1.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,820. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

