Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Autodesk by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,882 shares of the software company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $3,923,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $4,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.30.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.