LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,258 First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

