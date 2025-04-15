Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $212.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.67. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

