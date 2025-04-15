iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $83,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

