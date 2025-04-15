16,982 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.9% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $295.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

