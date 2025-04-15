VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 138,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMB opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

