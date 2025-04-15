M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 280,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,561,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

