M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $387,706,000 after acquiring an additional 875,591 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $356.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $354.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.