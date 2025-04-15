Lafayette Investments Inc. Acquires 17,082 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

