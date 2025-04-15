LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.15. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $2.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

