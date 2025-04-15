LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,851,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Flowserve by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.